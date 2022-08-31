ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0148 on Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $23.51 million and $4,755.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00431959 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821790 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015361 BTC.
About ZIMBOCASH
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.