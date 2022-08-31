Zoo Token (ZOOT) Price Down 24.3% Over Last Week

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 84.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Zoo Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zoo Token has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Zoo Token has a market cap of $251,846.01 and $13,892.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.
Zoo Token Profile
Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio.
Buying and Selling Zoo Token
