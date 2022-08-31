Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $165,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $104,503,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 26.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,618,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,704,000 after buying an additional 551,598 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.