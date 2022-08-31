Zynecoin Price Tops $0.23 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular exchanges. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $27,541.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 96,017,250 coins and its circulating supply is 32,713,186 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io.

Zynecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

