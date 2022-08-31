ZYX Price Tops $0.0252 (ZYX)

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. ZYX has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZYX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008950 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.
- ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001071 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002731 BTC.
- GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.
ZYX Coin Profile
ZYX (ZYX) is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZYX’s official website is zyx.network.
