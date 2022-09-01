0Chain (ZCN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,255.00

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. 0Chain has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $43,255.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications.ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

