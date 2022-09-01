0xBitcoin Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $99,880.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin.

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

