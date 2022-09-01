10,063 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

