10,084 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

PEAK stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.