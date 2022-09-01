1,640 Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $200,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SKY stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

