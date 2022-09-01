1irstcoin (FST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,524.00

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $21.91 million and $5,524.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00096591 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

