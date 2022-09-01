1MillionNFTs Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $28,247.87 and $41,631.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015383 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

