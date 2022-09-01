1MillionNFTs Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $28,247.87 and $41,631.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837055 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015383 BTC.
About 1MillionNFTs
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
1MillionNFTs Coin Trading
