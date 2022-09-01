2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 155,600 Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) Stock

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 155,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,019.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,442,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,179,550.56.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 34,900 shares of Steppe Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,362.08.

On Friday, August 19th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 129,700 shares of Steppe Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,592.18.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 179,800 shares of Steppe Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,330.50.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

TSE STGO opened at C$1.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,271.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Steppe Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Steppe Gold

Separately, Couloir Capital boosted their price objective on Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

