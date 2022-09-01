23,618 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.89.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL stock opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $204,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.