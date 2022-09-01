2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives $33.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

TSVT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 2seventy bio

In other 2seventy bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $56,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $74,629.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,994.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $56,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,907 shares of company stock valued at $359,336. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $14.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $557.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 100.76% and a negative net margin of 496.68%. 2seventy bio’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.