3,827 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,692,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,767,000 after purchasing an additional 154,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,281,000 after buying an additional 137,480 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VUG stock opened at $239.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.28 and its 200 day moving average is $253.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

