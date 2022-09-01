4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,845.79

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,845.79 ($34.39) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($46.82). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 3,800 ($45.92), with a volume of 19,860 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

4imprint Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,052.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,845.79. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,360.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

About 4imprint Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.01 ($0.40) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $22.99. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

(Get Rating)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.