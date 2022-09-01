51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89. 51job has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 51job by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 51job by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 51job by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in 51job in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

