5,869 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,681 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,138,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,949,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,435,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,178,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HWM opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.