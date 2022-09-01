68,224 Shares in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Sharecare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $644.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.12.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHCR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

