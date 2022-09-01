88mph Price Hits $2.72 (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. 88mph has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $64,443.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00013533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028609 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00083743 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00040794 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000155 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.