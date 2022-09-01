8PAY (8PAY) Price Reaches $0.0068

8PAY (8PAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $410,001.36 and $82,301.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00084258 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00040984 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034896 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,001.27 or 1.40085114 BTC.

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC.

CateCoin (CATE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Token Pocket (TPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. The official website for 8PAY is 8pay.network. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

8PAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

