Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $58.17 million and $5.28 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00006288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 47,963,176 coins and its circulating supply is 46,199,012 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

