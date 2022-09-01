Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Accell Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGPF stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. Accell Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11.

About Accell Group

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, and markets bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The company sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

