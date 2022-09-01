Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Accell Group Stock Performance
Shares of ACGPF stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. Accell Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11.
About Accell Group
