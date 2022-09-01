Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,500 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 1,035,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,557.5 days.
Accor Stock Performance
ACRFF opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Accor has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23.
About Accor
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accor (ACRFF)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.