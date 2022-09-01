Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,500 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 1,035,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,557.5 days.

Accor Stock Performance

ACRFF opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Accor has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

