ACENT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $434,027.00 (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. ACENT has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $434,027.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ACENT has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,795.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00133662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00087028 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACE is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.