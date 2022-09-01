ACoconut Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $200,171.98 and approximately $31,682.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

