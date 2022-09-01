Actinium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $55.00 (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $170,161.76 and $55.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 43,154,150 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.