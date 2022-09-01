ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.50. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

