Adappter Token Reaches One Day Volume of $3.77 Million (ADP)

Adappter Token (ADP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Adappter Token has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Adappter Token has a total market cap of $15.13 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adappter Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Adappter Token’s launch date was August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,011,336,537 coins. The official website for Adappter Token is adappter.io/eng.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

