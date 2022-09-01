Add.xyz (ADD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.00

Add.xyz (ADD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $178,148.71 and approximately $16.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d.

Add.xyz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

