Adshares Trading 18.1% Lower This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Adshares has a total market cap of $76.42 million and approximately $984,563.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00012341 BTC on major exchanges.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,117 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

