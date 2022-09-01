Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in August

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,206,400 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 1,330,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.6 days.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAVVF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

