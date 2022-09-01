Aeternity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $739,737.00 (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $32.83 million and $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000845 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

