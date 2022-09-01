AGA Token Market Capitalization Reaches $767,086.10 (AGA)

AGA Token (AGA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, AGA Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One AGA Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AGA Token has a market cap of $767,086.10 and $41.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00842081 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015543 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035367 BTC.
AGA Token Profile
AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,984 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn. AGA Token’s official website is agatoken.com.
Buying and Selling AGA Token
