Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $128.25 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

