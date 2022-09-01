AIA Group Ltd Buys 41,270 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,270 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,282,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $7,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.