Aidos Kuneen Achieves Market Cap of $3.74 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $215,202.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,792.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.57 or 0.07758434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00160025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00277671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00759246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00575500 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001151 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

