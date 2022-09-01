Air Industries Group Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Industries Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Air Industries Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Air Industries Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

