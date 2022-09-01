AirSwap Market Capitalization Tops $15.23 Million (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. AirSwap has a market cap of $14.74 million and $1.51 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0983 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,715.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00133019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087331 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

