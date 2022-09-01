Akroma (AKA) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.00

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $15,076.99 and $16.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.30 or 0.07801264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00161872 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.