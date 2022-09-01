Alamos Gold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI opened at C$9.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$11.61.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$244.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Alamos Gold news, Director Paul Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$279,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

About Alamos Gold

