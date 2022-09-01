Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) versus Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Head-To-Head Review

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) and Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Alaunos Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maravai LifeSciences has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaunos Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Maravai LifeSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alaunos Therapeutics and Maravai LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alaunos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.31%. Given Maravai LifeSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maravai LifeSciences is more favorable than Alaunos Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and Maravai LifeSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaunos Therapeutics $400,000.00 1,329.48 -$78.75 million ($0.26) -9.46 Maravai LifeSciences $799.24 million 6.66 $182.04 million $1.68 12.42

Maravai LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Alaunos Therapeutics. Alaunos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maravai LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and Maravai LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaunos Therapeutics N/A -99.05% -58.23% Maravai LifeSciences 26.97% 83.17% 25.14%

Summary

Maravai LifeSciences beats Alaunos Therapeutics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with PGEN Therapeutics, Inc.; research and development agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and a patent license agreement, and research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2022. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc., a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species. It operates in two segments, Nucleic Acid Production and Biologics Safety Testing. The Nucleic Acid Production segment manufactures and sells products for use in the fields of gene therapy, nucleoside chemistry, oligonucleotide therapy, and molecular diagnostics, including reagents used in the chemical synthesis, modification, labelling, and purification of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). This segment also offers messenger RNA, oligonucleotides, and oligonucleotide building blocks, as well as plasmid DNA and CleanCap capping technology. The Biologics Safety Testing segment sells analytical products for use in biologic manufacturing process development, including custom product-specific development antibody and assay development services. This segment also provides HCP ELISA kits, other bioprocess impurity and contaminant ELISA kits, ancillary reagents, and custom services. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and other biopharmaceutical and life sciences research companies; and academic research institutions and in vitro diagnostics companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

