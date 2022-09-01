Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $64.76 million and $12.42 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,943,691,067 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

