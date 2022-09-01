Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ANCTF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.0854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.