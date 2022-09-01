All Sports Coin (SOC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $101,487.00

All Sports Coin (SOC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One All Sports Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports Coin has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $101,487.00 worth of All Sports Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, All Sports Coin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

All Sports Coin Coin Profile

All Sports Coin (SOC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. All Sports Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports Coin is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable.

All Sports Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes.With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world.To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created.SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform.Telegram | MediumWhitepaper”

