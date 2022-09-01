Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) versus Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Head-To-Head Review

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 28.90% 9.86% 1.09% Central Valley Community Bancorp 31.00% 12.14% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $261.75 million 3.23 $81.55 million $3.70 11.45 Central Valley Community Bancorp $82.86 million 2.52 $28.40 million $2.18 8.17

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machine services, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 27 full-service banking locations, including 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one office in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 20 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

