Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Hits Market Cap of $395,402.16

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001964 BTC on exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $395,402.16 and $64,245.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,583.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.13 or 0.07376538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823330 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015747 BTC.
About Alliance Fan Token
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token
