Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $91.10

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.10 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 94.61 ($1.14), with a volume of 12889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.15).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.36. The stock has a market cap of £511.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,480.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.11.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

