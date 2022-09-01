AllianceBlock (ALBT) One Day Volume Hits $267,505.00

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $10.48 million and $267,505.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

